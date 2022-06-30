Transcend launches ESD380C portable SSD

Hey, storage fans! If you get excited by new external solid state drives like I do, then today, you are in for a real treat. Transcend has decided to launch a new USB-C SSD that offers a unique combination of good looks, durability, and speedy performance.

Called "ESD380C," the portable solid state drive features a USB-C port on its body, but it comes with both a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable in the box for maximum compatibility. Thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, the SSD can achieve impressive read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. While the drive features an aluminum body, it is covered in rubber for enhanced durability.

"The ESD380C features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and a Type-C port, bringing the speed up to 2,000 MB/s. The high performance and low latency are capable of saving 4K videos, high-resolution images, and large media files. The ESD380C is housed in an aluminum enclosure, which is durable to protect data stored on the drive and enhances heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism allows a more stable performance even under demanding operations," says Transcend.

The company adds, "ESD380C portable SSD meets US military drop-test standards. Its lightweight, palm-sized design fits perfectly in the pocket. The drive is covered by a silicone rubber case to make it more ruggedized and shock-absorbing. Additionally, the ESD380C comes with a USB Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable, making it versatile enough to support PC, Mac, tablet, camera, and even new game consoles."

Transcend shares specifications below. Dimensions 96.5 mm x 53.6 mm x 12.5 mm (3.80" x 2.11" x 0.49") Weight 75 g (2.65 oz) Color Military green USB Type USB Type-C Connection Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Flash Type 3D NAND flash Capacity 1TB/2TB Operating Temperature 0°C (32°F) ~ 60°C (140°F) Operating Voltage 5V Read Speed (Max.) up to 2,000 MB/s Write Speed (Max.) up to 2,000 MB/s Warranty Five-year Limited Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 or later / macOS 10.10 or later The Transcend ESD380C portable SSD is available now in your choice of two capacities -- 1TB or 2TB. The former can be had here for $143.41, while the latter is available here for $243.90. If you want to protect the drive when traveling while also storing the included cables, an inexpensive carry case such as this one should definitely be considered.

