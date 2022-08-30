Logitech G502 X gaming mouse now available for pre-order

Logitech's G502 gaming mouse is iconic and popular, and now, the company is refreshing it with a special "X" moniker. The Logitech "G502 X," as it is called, can be pre-ordered immediately, and there are three variants from which to choose -- wired, wireless, and plus.

The wired version, as you can guess, connects to your PC using a USB cable. While some consumers will consider a wired mouse to be inferior, I actually prefer it -- there is no battery to recharge. Both the wireless and plus models connect without a cable thanks to the included LIGHTSPEED USB-A dongle. They both charge over USB-C, but only the plus variant has RGB lighting.

"The G502 X touts a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight, while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity. The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration," explains Logitech.

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming adds, "The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering. We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control."

All three of the G502 X gaming mouse variants can be pre-ordered from Logitech immediately in both white and black color options. The wired version can be had here for $79.99, while the regular wireless version can be ordered here for $139.99. The plus model, which is also wireless, is available here for $159.99.