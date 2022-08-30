WinZip 27 offers two new tools for sending files securely and cleaning duplicates

Corel has unveiled WinZip 27, a major new version of its flagship compression tool for Windows. Its headline changes are the addition of two new standalone tools in the form of a duplicate file cleaner and tool to facilitate the quick and secure sharing of zip files online.

The first new addition to all three editions of WinZip -- including the entry-level Standard version -- is WinZip SafeShare. This standalone tool is designed to make it easy to zip up, encrypt and share files securely with others via a three-step wizard.

Simply select your files, choose the method of sharing (via attachment or link to a wide variety of cloud storage providers, including Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox) and then select a password for the encrypted file before sending the file.

Advertisement

The second new tool has no direct links to file compression at all -- WinZip Duplicate File Finder monitors selected folders for duplicates, giving you an option to review and delete any it finds. Special features include a secure wipe option and the ability to set different scan schedules for different folders.

Other new features include a new 'Files Shared to Me' folder, support for Windows environmental strings, more effortless switching between File Explorer and WinZip, and quicker access to recent contacts.

WinZip Duplicate File Finder is the second new addition to the WinZip family

Other usability improvements include new buttons on the ribbon’s Zip tab allowing users to switch between zip and zipx formats with a single click, and the promise of keeping zip files more easily updated with the latest versions of any enclosed files with fewer clicks.

Elsewhere, WinZip’s File Pane now directly exports Windows shell extensions, so you can right-click files inside the File Pane to access the same options available when right-clicking in File Explorer itself.

When opening zip files from Explorer, WinZip now provides an optional prompt to quickly unzip files to a variety of locations, while under-the-hood improvements means WinZip 27 should now enjoy faster start-up times.

Those running Pro and Enterprise editions gain "improved performance and usability" with standalone tools WinZip PDF Express and WinZip Image Manager. One example is the added ability to easily merge a wide variety of files and images into a single PDF via a single step.

WinZip 27 is available now as a free 21-day trial version for PCs running Windows 10 or later. WinZip 27 Standard costs $34.99 plus tax; WinZip 27 Pro is currently available for $39.95 plus tax.