Best Windows apps this week

The Windows 11 2022 Update has been out of a while and Microsoft confirmed several issues plaguing some users already. One of the issues affected gaming performance on Nvidia-powered systems. Nvidia released an updated driver that addresses these performance issues.

ESET Internet Security / ESET Smart Security Premium

Security company ESET published two of its security products for Windows on the Microsoft Store this week.

Both products require a subscription and aim at Home devices. The products are available for Windows, Mac and Android, and protect devices against malware, ransomware, and phishing, and protect the network and smart devices.

ESET Smart Security Premium includes data encryption, password management and liveguard protection against new threats.

WindowBlinds 11 Beta

Stardock released a public beta version of its Windows personalization and customization software WindowsBlinds 11 this week.

The new release supports Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system fully and includes support for new features such as automatic dark mode, support for taskbar widgets and File Explorer tabs, and more.

Notable updates

MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.0.2: the Microsoft Edge redirection tool update comes with important fixes.

Notepad++ 8.4.6: The update for the popular text editor fixes a security issue and an option to set the colors of tabs.

SpeculationControl 1.0.17: the PowerShell script by Microsoft detects if protections against Spectre and Meltdown are installed on the system.