Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 promises full Windows 11 support, fully customizable dashboard

Auslogics has released a major update to its Windows optimization suite with the arrival of Auslogics BoostSpeed 13.0. The latest version is the first to fully support Windows 11, but also ships with several improved features.

Implementing full support for Windows 11 PCs means that BoostSpeed 13 can target specific parts of the new OS -- for example, users are able to delete documents from the 'Recommended' section of Windows 11's Start menu, while other new tools include a multi-uninstall manager and add-ons manager for removing unwanted browser and shell extensions.

The user interface also gains several improvements -- a new dark theme is optimized for low-light and night-time use, and is even capable of reducing power consumption on OLED screens. Of more practical use is the new customizable dashboard, with users now able to configure it to provide easy access to their most-used tools.

New mode tiles have been implemented to make it easier to select real-time optimization modes, with users able to switch between performance, battery life and custom modes quickly.

The update also somewhat vaguely promises "added or improved functionality" to many of its tools. One notable example is improved support for SSDs in the Pro version. This is delivered within the Disk Defrag utility, which Auslogics says will enable users to monitor both drive health and capacity of their SSD drives more accurately.

Rounding off the notable highlights is a new Cat Mode, designed to protect users from their feline friends’ wandering paws.

Upgrade and save

Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 offers an all-in-one suite of tools covering optimization, performance, maintenance, and cleaning. Available as a cut-down free version with access to a limited subset of features, there are many good reasons for upgrading to the Pro version.

Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 Pro provides users with access to 15 additional tools, including anti-tracker, intelligent defrag, more thorough cleaning tools and the ability to switch between basic and advanced modes. The Pro edition also allows users to schedule maintenance tasks for hands-free system optimization.

We’ve teamed up with Auslogics to offer you a great deal on Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 Pro. Ordinarily, a three-PC, one-year license would cost you $59.95, but you can purchase your license through the Downloadcrew Software Store for a mind-bending $19.95, a huge saving of 67 percent from the MSRP. You’d be crazy to miss it.