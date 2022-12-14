MONTECH TITAN GOLD is an affordable ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 power supply

While a power supply unit isn't exactly a fun component to buy, it is absolutely necessary when building a computer. A PSU is essential, and if you choose a poor quality offering, your system may experience instability, crashes, or even a dangerous fire. So, yeah, you should always get a quality PSU with a wattage rating that meets the power needs of all of your components.

Thankfully, a quality power supply with the latest bells and whistles doesn't have to break the bank. You see, today, MONTECH releases an affordable ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 PSU called "TITAN GOLD" that features up to 1200 watts. And yes, the modular PSU features the new 12VHPWR connector -- needed for some of the newest graphics cards.

"Equipped with 100 percent high-quality Japanese capacitors rated at 105°C, while using advanced half-bridge, LLC and Synchronous Rectifier (SR) technology, the TITAN GOLD has excellent signal stability and power efficiency. It also uses DC-to-DC conversion for tight voltage regulation of 1.8 percent and minimizes ripple noise to under 18mV, avoiding unbalanced power loads," says MONTECH.

The company adds, "The TITAN GOLD is equipped with a quiet 135mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan with zero RPM mode until it reaches 40 percent loading. After which, the maximum noise level of the TITAN GOLD reaches 27 dBA at 1400 RPM. The TITAN GOLD is also 80PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Gold certified for maximum efficiency of more than 92 percent, for independent testing and verification of the lower energy consumption and higher efficiency of the power supply."

MONTECH shares specifications below.

Wattage 750W, 850W, 1000W, 12000W Dimensions (LxWxH) 160x150x86mm Standard ATX 3.0 Efficiency 80 PLUS GOLD Topology Half-Bridge LLC + SR+ DC - DC Fan Premium 135mm FDB Protection OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP, UVP PFC Type Active PFC Warranty 10 Years

The MONTECH TITAN GOLD power supply unit can be purchased from Amazon immediately using the links down below. While it is being offered in 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 12000W, the 750W variant is not yet available for purchase.

