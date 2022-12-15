Email is convenient but a letter might be better

If you're in the UK you might not have seen a letter for a while due to the postal workers' strike, but new research reveals that 62 percent of consumers are more likely to open a letter than an email.

The study, from smart locker company Quadient, of 2,000 UK consumers shows 71 percent of respondents expect companies, such as banks or lawyers, to send important documents, like contracts or mortgage or pension statements, through the post rather than over email.

However, there is another side to the envelope, 47 percent of consumers surveyed say they've been annoyed by receiving a letter that looked threatening or alarming at first -- for instance, a final notice bill or medical test result -- but which turned out to be junk.

The research also finds those aged 55 and over really value the benefits of communicating through email. Almost two-thirds (65 percent) of them prefer email because you can receive and reply immediately; 59 percent like that they can access emails from anywhere, at any time; and 59 percent of them prefer email because you can receive messages on any day, even Sundays and holidays.

"Depending on the reason for contacting customers, companies need to strike the right balance between using letters, or emails and other digital communication channels," says Anthony Coo, product head at Quadient. "If somebody receives a letter from their solicitor or bank and is concerned it is about something hugely important, then it turns out to be an attempted cross-sell from a partner, they are likely to be irritated. In this instance, digital channels could be more appropriate."

The main benefits given for letters are:

Guaranteed importance: 43 percent say important letters can always be sent with guaranteed or signed-for delivery, so they can be sure they've received it and know immediately that it’s important.

Privacy and security: 42 percent say there is no risk of hacking, phishing or being infected by viruses. 37 percent said they appreciate the lack of spam messages received through physical mail compared to email.

Personalization: 39 percent say letters feel more personalized to them and their needs than bulk email messages.

Email on the other hand is valued for its immediacy, ease of access and the ability to get messages at any time.

"Businesses need to play to the strengths of both letters and emails -- it’s dangerous to assume your customers will want one or the other," Coo adds. "For instance, businesses serving an older customer base may assume they won't respond well to email -- but this is not the case. People aged 55 and over are more appreciative of the instant, always-available nature of email. Overall, businesses need to think strategically about the different scenarios in which they contact customers, and which communication channel fits the job."

Image credit: londondeposit/depositphotos.com