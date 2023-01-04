EA warns that most Madden NFL 23 save files corrupted by 'data storage issue' are lost forever

Players of Madden NFL 23 have had a poor start to the year. Over the festive period, game producer EA confirmed that users were "experiencing connection issues when trying to connect to CFM" (Connected Franchise Mode). The company put its game servers into maintenance mode while it addressed the issues and things started to go wrong when they came back on.

Many gamers who logged into their accounts between December 28 and 29 were hit by what EA has described as a "data storage issue". These problems resulted in the corruption of franchise save data, and the latest news from EA is bad.

In a post on its website, EA explains what happened. The company says: " On Wednesday 12/28 around 2:45 pm EST, Players trying to access the Franchise server were given an error that leagues were unavailable. The issue persisted until 12:45 am EST on Thursday 12/29. Unfortunately, if you logged into Franchise leagues during this time, your data was affected due to a data storage issue that resulted in Franchise files being corrupted".

If game save corruption was not bad enough, it gets worse. EA says that 60 percent of this data is unrecoverable:

First off, we are sorry that this happened. We know how important your franchises are to you and we are actively working on a fix to restore some files via a backup as soon as possible. However, not all affected leagues can be restored. The team is currently projecting around 40% of leagues to be recovered. We will communicate an updated timeline next week around the potential restoration of save files from a backup. If you logged in during the above window, we encourage you to start a new franchise as the mode is up and running. Stay tuned to @MaddenNFLDirect for updates around Franchise restoration.

