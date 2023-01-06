Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the first Windows 11 development builds of 2023 this week. The company removed two features that it tested in development versions: website recommendations in Start and the Bing Search suggested action.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

Pinta

Pinta is a cross-platform clone of Paint.Net 3. It is an open source program that offers basic image editing capabilities that are better than Paint's but less advanced than those provided by Adobe Photoshop or the latest version of Paint.net.

Unlike Paint.net, which no longer supports Windows 7 and 8.1, it may still be run on those operating systems.

ElevenClock 4.0.0 (Beta)

ElevenClock's main purpose is to add customization options to the clock displayed on the Windows 11 taskbar.

The open source application supports several options, such as adding seconds to the clock, displaying it on other taskbars, or changing its color or location.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.66.0 includes the necessary .NET 7 bits now so that the framework does not need to be installed manually by the user anymore. Another improvement adds language selection to the OCR tool.