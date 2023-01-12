Responsible use of tech is seen as a pressing business need

According to a new report, 73 percent of business leaders think responsible technology use will become as important as business or financial considerations when making tech decisions.

The study from Thoughtworks is based on a survey of 550 senior executives from nine countries around the world. When asked about the tangible business benefits of adopting responsible technology, the top response was better customer acquisition/retention (47 percent).

Other benefits cited include: improved brand perception (46 percent), prevention of negative unintended consequences (44 percent), attracting and retaining top talent (43 percent), and improving sustainability (43 percent).

The majority (67 percent) say their organization has methodologies, guidelines, or frameworks for implementing specific types of responsible tech. However, this is more common among public sector respondents than those working at financial services companies.

"The reach of technology is extending into more sensitive and complex arenas, from credit decisions and medical diagnoses to criminal sentencing," says Dr. Rebecca Parsons, chief technology officer at Thoughtworks. "It impacts everyday interactions with ourselves, friends and family, as well as our employees, customers and citizens. It is no surprise that companies are thinking more about how they're building more responsible technology rather than focusing solely on parameters such as convenience or cost. At Thoughtworks, we're advising organizations on their digital innovation strategies, and how responsible tech can build customer trust, reduce risk and attract talent, adding value and managing any unintended consequences of their digital products."

The full report is available from the Thoughtworks site.

Photo credit: travellight / Shutterstock