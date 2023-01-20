Get 'Learn Python Programming -- Third Edition' ($37.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Learn Python Programming, Third Edition is both a theoretical and practical introduction to Python, an extremely flexible and powerful programming language that can be applied to many disciplines.

This book will make learning Python easy and give you a thorough understanding of the language. You'll learn how to write programs, build modern APIs, and work with data by using renowned Python data science libraries.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies' for FREE!

This revised edition covers the latest updates on API management, packaging applications, and testing. There is also broader coverage of context managers and an updated data science chapter.

The book empowers you to take ownership of writing your software and become independent in fetching the resources you need. You will have a clear idea of where to go and how to build on what you have learned from the book.

Through examples, the book explores a wide range of applications and concludes by building real-world Python projects based on the concepts you have learned

Learn Python Programming, from Packt, usually retails for $37.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 2, so act fast.