Microsoft is investigating a massive global outage affecting Teams, Skype, Outlook and OneDrive

Microsoft logo

Multiple Microsoft 365 services have been hit by an outage that is affecting users around the world. The problems have disrupted access to a large number of services including Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and Outlook.

Microsoft says that it may have found the source of the issues,  but they are yet to be resolved, and no specific details have been revealed. The company is also looking into Azure connectivity problems.

Over on Downdetector, there have been huge spikes in issues reported with Microsoft 365, Outlook.com, Azure and Xbox Live.

Microsoft acknowledged the outages in a tweet via the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account:

On the Office 365 Service Health Status page, the company confirmed that Microsoft 365 Admin Center has suffered Service Degradation, going on to provide the following details:

Title: Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services

User impact: Users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

More info: Impact is occurring to the following services but is not limited to them: -Microsoft Teams -Exchange Online -Outlook -SharePoint Online -OneDrive for Business -Microsoft Graph -PowerBi - Microsoft 365 Admin Center

Current status: We've isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact. We'll provide more information once we have additional information.   

Scope of impact: Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

There is also a warning about problems with Microsoft Azure:

Starting at 07:05 UTC on 25 January 2023, customers may experience issues with networking connectivity, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when attempting to connect to Azure resources in multiple regions, as well as other Microsoft services. We are actively investigating and will share updates as soon as more is known.

Although Microsoft now seems to know the cause of the issues, it is not clear how long it will take to address the outage.

Image credit: pio3 / depositphotos

Insider threats become more frequent and harder to deal with

