WinGet is down because Microsoft let a security certificate expire

2 Comments
Doh! Forgetful woman

Microsoft only recently updated its Linux-style package manager for Windows, WinGet, adding support for zip files. But at the moment, fans of the tool are reporting that it is not working, with many seeing "InternetOpenUrl() failed" errors.

The problem stems from something of an embarrassing SNAFU for Microsoft. The company appears to have forgotten to renew the SSL certificate for WinGet.

See also:

Advertisement

There are reports popping up on GitHub about the problems WinGet users are experiencing, and it did not take long for those affected to determine that an expired security certificate is to blame.

A quick investigation by Bleeping Computer made it clear that the certificate was only valid until the early hours of Sunday 12 February. But the fact that Microsoft has been a bit forgetful does not mean that there is not a workaround.

If you want, or need, to use WinGet before Microsoft gets around to renewing the certificate, you can, as qilme suggests on GitHub, add a new source URL so WinGet can use an alternative server. The command you need to use is:

sudo winget source add -n winget https://winget.azureedge.net/cache

Microsoft is yet to comment on the cock up.

Image credit: Koldunova_Anna / depositphotos

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

WinGet is down because Microsoft let a security certificate expire

Windows 11 will soon let you control RGB lighting without the need for extra software... but you can unlock the feature now!

The bizarre Minisforum MC560 mini desktop PC can finally be purchased

Top security trends you can expect in 2023

Microsoft warns of Windows 10 and 11 DirectX issues, apphelp.dll errors after installing KB5019980 update

Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Bring on the bloat! Microsoft adds Adobe Acrobat PDF technology to its Edge browser

10 Comments

Leak shows Microsoft is working on Windows 11 23H2, AKA Sun Valley 3 or Moment 4

10 Comments

Elon Musk responds to criticism of shuttering free Twitter API access by offering free, write-only access to 'bots providing good content that is free'

8 Comments

Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

7 Comments

Big tech layoffs have a far-reaching impact

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.