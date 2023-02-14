Complex PAM solutions mean organizations pay for features they don't need

Privileged access management (PAM) solutions are too complex, with 68 percent of organizations paying for features they don't need, according to a new report.

The report from Keeper Security finds 91 percent of organizations employ PAM and 84 percent of global IT leaders say they want to simplify their PAM solutions in 2023.

On average, IT teams only use 62 percent of their current PAM functionality and 58 percent of respondents agree there is waste in their PAM solution. In addition 56 percent of all IT teams say they have tried to deploy a PAM solution but never implemented it. Of those, 92 percent say it was because their PAM solution was too complex.

Most organizations (85 percent) say their PAM product requires dedicated staff to manage and maintain. While 66 percent of IT leaders say they need a better PAM solution, 58 percent say they don't have one because it's too expensive.

"Organizations must secure their privileged credentials, accounts and sessions to protect themselves," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "The Privileged Access Management Survey: User Insights on Cost & Complexity reveals why IT and security leaders are dissatisfied with traditional PAM products. The industry needs modern, unified PAM solutions that address perimeterless, multi-cloud IT environments and distributed remote workforces. These solutions must provide essential functionality with zero-trust security, and at the same time, be cost-effective, easy to implement and engaging for end users."

Wider considerations are in play too, with 62 percent saying the downturn in economic conditions will likely cause them to scale back their current PAM platform.

