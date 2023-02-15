Free tool helps identify firewall misconfigurations

Misconfigurations are often a source of security issues, especially when they relate to an organization's firewalls.

FireMon is launching a new, free firewall assessment tool that provides organizations with a comprehensive diagnostic report outlining the health of a firewall policy, complete with best practices and suggestions to improve their security posture.

FireMon Policy Analyzer can help organizations mitigate security risk caused by a poorly managed firewall policy providing security teams with a powerful tool that requires no installation, setup, or dedicated hardware. It safely gathers the required configuration data from a firewall, analyzes the firewall policy, and delivers security posture results for typical firewall configurations.

The tool delivers insights into six categories including a count of policy warnings, overly permissive and high-risk rules, and FireMon's exclusive Security Concern Index (SCI) score. These help organizations identify the top areas needed to improve their firewall's network security policy, provide recommendations on how to mitigate them, and offer a consistent tool to measure improvement over time. In addition to the summary, Policy Analyzer offers several downloadable reports including overly permissive access, policy clean up, and high-risk access for additional insights and remediation recommendations.

"The potential for misconfiguring a firewall in a rapidly expanding organizational environment poses real risk to organizations today," says Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon. "Understanding firewall policy security posture and minimizing the potential for human errors when it comes to setting up and managing this complexity cannot be overstated. The financial and reputational repercussions of a firewall compromise can potentially result in fines, lost revenues, lawsuits, and long-term damage to the health of the business. Visibility is key to identifying and addressing weaknesses in firewalls and other network security elements. With FireMon Policy Analyzer we provide organizations with an intuitive, powerful and insightful free tool to strengthen their operational environment almost immediately."

You can find out more and download Policy Analyzer on the FireMon site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com