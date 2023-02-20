Three out of four people feel unsafe online -- and cybersecurity doesn't help

A new report finds that even as internet users spend around a third of their lives online, most feel risks are increasing, and cybersecurity is too complex.

The report from F-Secure finds three out of four internet users worry about their safety online, while almost seven out of ten (69 percent) of those surveyed said they don't know who to trust online.

What’s more there is little optimism that online safety will improve, with 64 percent expecting cyber risk to increase in the next 12 months.

Worries persist even though 74 percent use some form of internet security. This could be because two-thirds (66 percent) say cybersecurity is too complex. So, it's not surprising that 51 percent of users say that they have no idea if their devices are secure.

"With all the headlines about cyber crime and breaches, along with barrage of scams and threats we all face, the majority of people simply do not feel safe online," says Timo Laaksonen, F-Secure CEO. "Tragically, our industry has not yet been able to solve this issue."

The report finds tasks like communication and money matters are the online activities people value most. The most important digital tasks according to survey respondents are: sending and receiving emails, paying bills, finances/banking, sending messages through SMS and apps like WhatsApp, and online shopping.

Dating is the online activity that makes users feel most vulnerable with 42 percent of respondents saying that they feel at risk when looking for love. In addition 35 percent say that gambling online makes them feel vulnerable, and just over one out of four (27 percent) say creating social media content heightens their vulnerability.

"Digital services are inseparable from our daily lives," says Laura Kankaala, F-Secure's threat intelligence lead. "The data we create from living profoundly digital lives helps explain why most people say that what’s on their phone is worth more than the phone itself."

Most respondents believe the data generated by their online activities is highly valuable, with 52 percent saying the data on their device -- including files, photos, and contacts -- is worth more than 1,000 euros ($1,068). Likewise, 57 percent say they would rather have their car stolen than their identity.

The full Living Secure report is available from the F-Secure site.

Photo Credit: Luis Molinero/Shutterstock

