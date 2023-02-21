Collaboration tools still top the app download charts

Video conferencing and collaboration tools like Zoom catapulted to popularity during the pandemic as organizations made the shift to remote working.

But data published today by Finbold shows that even as we return to more normal working patterns Zoom remains the most downloaded business app in the US, with Teams in second place.

Zoom has been downloaded 37 million times in 2022, followed by Microsoft Teams at 25 million, while Indeed ranks third after recording 19.4 million downloads. Microsoft Authenticator emerged fourth with 17.2 million downloads, while Google Chat comes in fifth at 15.1 million.

Advertisement

Other business apps making it into the top ten list include Adobe Acrobat Leader (13.4 million), DoorDash (12.5 million), ADP Mobile Solution (11.8 million), LinkedIn (11.5 million), and Uber Driver (10.9 million).

This hasn't done Zoom any harm financially, the 2022 fiscal year marks Zoom's highest returns at $4.09 billion, representing a growth of 54 percent from 2021's value of $2.6 billion. In 2020, Zoom's full-year revenue amounted to $622.6 million; in 2019, the value was $330.52 million.

"Zoom's ability to rank as the most downloaded business app in the US highlights the platform's resilience to maintain its popularity after bursting on the scene triggered by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," writes Justinas Baltrusaitis on the Finbold site. "The growth has been sustained despite the world emerging from extended lockdowns. In this case, initial drivers that inspired the platform's adoption, such as work-from-home policies, have helped the app retain usage for personal and business purposes while adopting specific growth strategies."

You can read more on the Finbold site.

Image credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock