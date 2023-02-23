Talent shortage remains top developer challenge

Recruiting developers with the right skills remains the top challenge for 2023, according to a new survey of over 2,200 software developers and IT professionals carried out by Infragistics' Reveal.

While nearly all developers (88.8 percent) work with a designer or design team, nearly half of a developer's time (43.4 percent) is spent on coding an app, the survey finds. The lack of skilled developers is being solved by turning to low-code/no-code tools in three-quarters (76.8 percent) of organizations.

"The industry continues to face a struggle in filling skilled software development positions as we race to digitize the business world," says Casey McGuigan, Reveal and Slingshot product manager, Infragistics. "Organizations are turning to new solutions like low code/no code tools that require little to no up-front hand-coding to address insufficient skills, solve problems and save money."

Other challenges faced by development teams include communication and collaboration difficulties within remote and hybrid teams, now that many organizations have moved to remote/hybrid teams and downsized their physical presence with only 18.6 percent of software developers and IT professionals working fully on-site.

While more than half of respondents (57.9 percent) say they have more time to complete work projects due to reduced commuting time, four in ten (42 percent) have trouble keeping track of projects and a third (31.9 percent) say they are less productive in the hybrid environment.

A third of software developers (31.5 percent) have incorporated new software for remote/hybrid workers in 2022 as they struggle to identify the best ways to ensure optimal productivity. More than half (54.4 percent) want to use one tool where everyone can collaborate and resolve issues. Another 47.5 percent would like to automate workflows and processes and 43.7 percent want to eliminate manual file sharing.

Developers plan to better utilize their resources in 2023 by improving project management (30 percent), improving designer/developer collaboration (30 percent), using software that will work for citizen developers (27 percent), utilizing remote staff (25 percent), and incorporating a data catalog/analytics catalog (25 percent).

"The remote/hybrid workplace has resulted in a myriad of issues as software developers installed new online collaboration tools and sought ways to improve productivity," adds McGuigan. "This is where all-in-one digital workplace tools benefit organizations by eliminating time consuming app switching, incorporating project and task management, content management, collaboration, data analytics, and data catalog capabilities, allowing teams to manage workloads more intelligently, stay on top of deadlines, and make smarter business decisions that are backed up by hard facts."

The full report is available from the Reveal site.

Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock