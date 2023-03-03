CCleaner boosts the speed of its Kamo VPN by up to 35%

CCleaner has added the WireGuard protocol to the Private Connection mode of its antitrack and online privacy tool, Kamo.

By replacing OpenVPN, the previous default protocol, the company says Kamo users will enjoy improved security, speed and connection reliability.

The feature uses the latest cryptographic technology to create a private, encrypted tunnel between a Windows PC and the internet, improving privacy protection online.

The company says of the switch to WireGuard:

The protocol’s unique lightweight design and encryption methods, which includes the ChaCha20 algorithm, enhance both security and speed. The latest tests recorded an increase of up to 35 percent on average in connection speed compared with OpenVPN. This is due to WireGuard’s faster encryption, optimization for multicore usage and lighter code base, which decreases load times and CPU resources while reducing the attack surface for cybercriminals to exploit.

Announcing the move, Sandro Villinger, Head of Product Strategy for CCleaner says: "The addition of WireGuard to the Private Connection feature in Kamo will improve people’s online privacy and reduce tracking and access restrictions while enhancing speed and the browsing experience. This will help people to take more ownership and control over their digital lives so they can enjoy a freer, fairer internet."

Kamo was first launched in July 2020 and is currently available in 18 languages, with 58 servers in 36 server locations.

1 year’s subscription to Kamo costs $24.95, and there is a 14-day free trial available.

For more information, visit https://www.ccleaner.com/kamo.