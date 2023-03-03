New Radiant Logic solution improves identity decision making

Enterprises need real-time access to lots of data, but it's important that access to that data is properly controlled.

Radiant Logic is launching a new data intelligence offering that offers identity observability and visualization capabilities, all built on an extensible API-layer and available as a SaaS offering.

"All business processes involve either authentication, authorization or personalization and identity data is at the heart of each of these decisions," says John Pritchard, chief product officer at Radiant Logic. "Access management policy is becoming more and more decentralized across the edge, applications and data, increasing the importance of identity data that powers these decision points. With our new observability and data science offerings, IAM leaders and practitioners will have new insight into possible security gaps and IAM inefficiencies in their organizations."

Features include Actionable Identity Observability which adds visibility across all identities and related objects to help organizations easily radically improve data quality to improve security posture and minimize risk.

There's also an easy-to-use identity manager that enables helpdesks to quickly and accurately identify users and provide password reset and other self-service tasks to minimize the resource burden for these manual tasks. An enhanced user experience makes identity data easily accessible with low-code/no-code data modeling and API-first extensibility, allowing non-technical users and developers to access only the identity information needed for their task, and reducing the skills required for configuration and ongoing maintenance.

It also provides a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS offering for organizations which minimizes resources required to deploy and manage RadiantOne for faster time-to-value, reduced ongoing maintenance, and greater ease of use.

"Where we are focused is the appreciation that there are multiple decision points in the enterprise," adds Pritchard. "It's a growing set of technologies as you do things like ITDR or cloud entitlement management or externalized authorization. All those introduce another decision point where they're evaluating an authentication or authorization or personalization decision. We're looking at how does the data get used by all those policy engines How is that really governed? Where's it sourced from? How does it change over time? What type of statistical or data science type capabilities can be applied to that data to help uncover where there are things around quality gaps?"

You can find out more on the Radiant Logic site and the solution will be showcased at the Gartner IAM Summit in London on March 6-7, 2023.

Image credit: vchalup2/depositphotos.com