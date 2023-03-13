People first, technology second -- Why SaaS developers should embrace human-centered design

The recent fascination with AI, fueled by the release of ChatGPT and Google and Bing trying to catch up with their own language models, has SaaS developers and designers intrigued by the possibilities of what they can do with the burgeoning technology.

But the AI explosion in progress underscores a question that must be asked about any innovation: What place do humans hold in the development of technology intended to benefit them?

Over the years, designers have rushed to build new SaaS solutions without giving enough thought to how effectively a person’s need is being solved. Developers find a shiny new hammer and use it on every nail, whether it’s needed or not.

The AI craze is a perfect example of this trend: Companies are giddy at the possibilities but are spitting out integrations that might not actually help the people they’re created for. It’s a solution looking for a problem instead of the other way around.

Putting people first is essential to designing and perfecting SaaS applications. Human-centered design not only delivers a better user experience but also drives innovation for current and future solutions.

Know the Problem at Hand

The first step in a human-centric SaaS design is understanding what the human requires to be successful. End users and customers are hoping your solution fulfills a need they have. The technology must be designed with this in mind. As you plan and design, ask yourself these questions:

Will the solution make the user’s life easier?

Can the solution be immediately functional, without much fuss from the user?

Is the solution enjoyable to use?

Will the solution have a positive impact on the user?

Essentially, the sequence of development matters. Evaluating the people problems first and then designing ensures your priorities continually return to user experience, functionality, and results.

Not Just Your Customers

Many SaaS solutions, from smartphone restaurant apps to virtual queuing to coffee shop digital rewards to public library reservation systems, focus on the customer experience -- and rightly so. A solution that is difficult for people to use won’t be used, which ultimately hurts the organization.

However, designers wanting to stress a people-first approach must identify everybody who is impacted by a SaaS solution. This not only includes customers but also the employees implementing, configuring, and benefiting from the solution. Consider some advantages of this overarching philosophy:

A SaaS solution that’s easy for employees to use allows them to deliver a better in-person experience to the customer at the point of service.

Customers who are happier and feel more convenience via a digital app treat staff better, thus reducing employee stress.

A people-first solution reduces stress on employees, leading to increased productivity, better job satisfaction, and reduced turnover.

Supervisors may be able to more effectively manage employees with a solution designed to improve scheduling, metrics, and internal communication.

Customers who embrace the solution tend to buy more and be repeat customers, thus improving the bottom line -- which eventually trickles down to benefit employees.

On the flip side, a SaaS solution that doesn’t adequately serve employees may go unused or not be used to its fullest potential, infuriate workers, and reduce profitability -- upending all the customer benefits it was designed to produce. A human-centered design strategy recognizes the many ways solutions deliver an impact and help an organization better connect to its mission.

The Humans Behind the Development

Customers and employees are crucial to human-centric SaaS development, but people-first design should begin with the designers themselves. Your experience -- both practical experience and life experience -- shapes the user experience. Your values guide the solution far beyond its coding, and your priorities reflect your customers’ priorities.

Therefore, never dismiss your role in developing solutions that empower the people on the other end. No matter where technology leads SaaS design, that human factor will never change.

Photo credit: Alexander Supertramp / Shutterstock

CEO and Founder of Qtrac Yoni Lavi is responsible for the global operations of the company, bringing more than 10 years of experience. His experience and leadership have been focused on developing and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, providing outstanding client service, and driving profitable revenue growth. Yoni has successfully led strategic growth efforts at Qtrac in a variety of industries including retail, airline, construction, transportation, government, hospitality, banking, education, stadium and arena, healthcare, and entertainment.