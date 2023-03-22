Get 'Hands-On Software Architecture with Java' (worth $41.99) for FREE

Java, the most widespread technology in current enterprises, provides complete toolkits to support the implementation of a well-designed architecture.

Hands-On Software Architecture with Java starts with the fundamentals of architecture and takes you through the basic components of application architecture. You'll cover the different types of software architectural patterns and application integration patterns and learn about their most widespread implementation in Java.

You'll then explore cloud-native architectures and best practices for enhancing existing applications to better suit a cloud-enabled world.

Later, the book highlights some cross-cutting concerns and the importance of monitoring and tracing for planning the evolution of the software, foreseeing predictable maintenance, and troubleshooting.

The book concludes with an analysis of the current status of software architectures in Java programming and offers insights into transforming your architecture to reduce technical debt.

By the end of this software architecture book, you'll have acquired some of the most valuable and in-demand software architect skills to progress in your career.

