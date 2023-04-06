Get 'The Courage Playbook' for FREE

In The Courage Playbook: Five Steps to Overcome Your Fears and Become Your Best Self, Gus Lee, bestselling author and leadership expert, delivers an astonishing reveal that with moral courage, we can overcome our fears.

This is a practical guide to gaining your courage to live rightly, treat others without bias and lead inspirationally.

Readers will acquire Five Steps to Courage, 3 NO’s, 3 GO’s and Courageous Communication Plays. These lend deeper meaning to life, strengthen our character, improve relationships and allow us to help others for the common good. They lead to contentment, love and even happiness.

The Playbook is a practical, behavior-based "Other-Help" guide that equips us more effectively than the worried "self-help" approach. The Courage Playbook includes:

Skills and strategies for healthfully and authentically deploying courage in your life

Ways to actually solve tough moral problems and conflicts at their root cause, genuinely help others, model strength and close the "Courage Gap"

Methods for courageous and inspirational communication and leadership for all manner of situations -- professionally, personally, relationally and organizationally

Designed for people in all circumstances, to include young professionals, executives and leaders, The Courage Playbook belongs on the desks and libraries of business organizations, government agencies, healthcare, education, non-profits, military units, public safety organizations and on the bedside table of all people who want a seriously effective pathway to deeply improve themselves.

The Courage Playbook, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 19, so act fast.