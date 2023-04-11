Samsung's newest PRO Plus memory cards are faster than their predecessors

These new Samsung PRO Plus memory cards are designed to be very dirable, as they can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact. On top of that, you get an impressively long 10-year warranty.

The cards are being sold both with and without a bundled USB 3.0 (Type-A) card reader. The packages that come with a card reader cost slightly more, obviously. Samsung shares pricing below. PRO Plus microSD 128GB ($18.99 MSRP)

256GB ($29.99 MSRP)

512GB ($59.99 MSRP) PRO Plus microSD with Card Reader 128GB ($25.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP)

512GB ($64.99 MSRP) PRO Plus SD 64GB ($12.99 MSRP)

128GB ($21.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP) PRO Plus SD with Card Reader 128GB ($29.99 MSRP)

256GB ($49.99 MSRP)

The faster Samsung PRO Plus microSD and SD cards will soon be available for purchase here. Be careful when purchasing, however, as the previous models offer a maximum read speed of 160MB/s. The new models offer a max read of 180MB/s, so you should make sure you aren't buying an old version in error.

