Samsung's newest PRO Plus memory cards are faster than their predecessors
Today, Samsung has released refreshed memory cards designed for professionals. The faster PRO Plus microSD and SD cards now offer read speeds up to 180MB/s and write speeds up to 130MB/s. These cards offer the ability to capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos, making them an ideal choice for content creators and other professionals, such as photographers and videographers.
The new microSD cards are currently available in capacities up to 512GB, while the full-size SD cards are being offered at a maximum capacity of 256GB. The Samsung PRO Plus memory cards also support a video speed class rating of V30, enabling professionals to quickly move large video files while editing.
These new Samsung PRO Plus memory cards are designed to be very dirable, as they can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact. On top of that, you get an impressively long 10-year warranty.
The cards are being sold both with and without a bundled USB 3.0 (Type-A) card reader. The packages that come with a card reader cost slightly more, obviously. Samsung shares pricing below.
PRO Plus microSD
- 128GB ($18.99 MSRP)
- 256GB ($29.99 MSRP)
- 512GB ($59.99 MSRP)
PRO Plus microSD with Card Reader
- 128GB ($25.99 MSRP)
- 256GB ($37.99 MSRP)
- 512GB ($64.99 MSRP)
PRO Plus SD
- 64GB ($12.99 MSRP)
- 128GB ($21.99 MSRP)
- 256GB ($37.99 MSRP)
PRO Plus SD with Card Reader
- 128GB ($29.99 MSRP)
- 256GB ($49.99 MSRP)
The faster Samsung PRO Plus microSD and SD cards will soon be available for purchase here. Be careful when purchasing, however, as the previous models offer a maximum read speed of 160MB/s. The new models offer a max read of 180MB/s, so you should make sure you aren't buying an old version in error.
