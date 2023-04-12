Get 'Java For Dummies, 8th Edition' for FREE

If you’re looking to get started -- or up your game -- with Java, then Java For Dummies is the guide you need.

Learn to write practical, reusable code with the straightforward tutorials and tips in the newest edition of this 'For Dummies' bestseller by Barry Burd, PhD.

In this book, you’ll:

  • Take control of your program flow
  • Program with classes, objects, and methods
  • Use Java's functional programming features
  • Explore Java 17, the latest long-term support release

This up-to-date handbook covers the latest developments in Java, including the new ‘switch’ statement syntax. So, if you’re ready to dive into one of the most practical (and coolest!) programming languages around, it’s time you picked up Java For Dummies.

Java For Dummies, 8th Edition, from Wiley, usually retails for $18, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 26, so act fast.

