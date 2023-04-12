Twitter is now owned by X Corp as Elon Musk announces legacy blue checks will vanish in a puff of smoke on 4/20

Twitter logo next to dollars and smartphone

Twitter Inc no longer exists, having been merged into Elon Musk's X Corp. The change was spotted in documents relating to a lawsuit against Twitter, and it continues the CEO's drive to create X, "the everything app".

And having already made a great deal of fuss and noise about killing off "legacy" verification blue checks to force people to buy a Twitter Blue subscription, Musk has announced a new "final date" for their removal. It is 4/20. Because of course it is.

Musk made the announcement about the "final date" for legacy blue verification ticks in a tweet. The responses from the likes of Stephen King and numerous other big names had more than a slight air of ambivalence to them, and there have been endless statements made by legacy blue check marked accounts that they have zero intention of paying for verification:

Given Musk's playfulness (or spontaneity cum recklessness, depending on one's view) the date is widely seen as a marijuana reference. Whether or not April 20 really is when legacy blue checks vanish is something that remains to be seen.

The arguably more significant Twitter-related news comes courtesy of a court filing from earlier in the month which has only just garnered attention. A document dated April 4 states that "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists". No details about the merger have been revealed, so it is hard to assess quite what its impact will be.

Image credit: Mehaniq / depositphotos

