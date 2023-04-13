Strong data protection can deliver economic benefits for enterprises

As enterprises move to cloud and hybrid models they face a range of new challenges in protecting their data.

A new study from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), released by Commvault and Microsoft, finds that 53 percent of respondents say their IT environment was more complex than it was two years ago.

Digging deeper into the reasons for this increased complexity reveals that nine of the 13 top concerns were directly related to changes in data protection strategies.

Advertisement

However, a next-generation cloud-based data protection solution can help organisations with these struggles, delivering cost efficiency, increased agility, and reduced risk. The survey shows that, over a three year period, a 9,000 person company with 24 locations can realise $807K in hardware and management cost savings, $4.3M in recovered IT FTE (full time equivalent) time, and 31 percent reduction in storage costs, all while reducing complexity, increasing protection, increasing restorability, and reducing risk.

"The financial and business impacts that our customers have reported in this study are nothing short of compelling -- in fact, these benefits are why customers have entrusted Commvault to protect over one exabyte of data, and growing, on Microsoft Azure," says Ranga Rajagopalan, senior vice president, products at Commvault. "Together with Microsoft, we offer data protection that is cost efficient, agile, and secure -- serving as the true catalyst for enterprises looking to streamline data operations and improve their data security posture while accelerating their digital transformation."

Commvault Metallic's enterprise-grade data protection, developed to harness the full capabilities of Microsoft Azure, could result in savings of 1,629 hours of IT time and almost 1,400 hours of recovered of general employee productivity over three years.

The full report is available from the Commvault site.

Photo Credit: Den Rise/Shutterstock