PowerToys v0.69.1 fixes new Registry Preview module and addresses other problems

PowerToys

Microsoft has issued a new patch release for PowerToys to fix a range of bugs in the suite of utilities.

The release of PowerToys v0.69.1 comes mere days after the last update which was rather more significant. Just a week ago we were treated to the arrival of a new module in the shape of Registry Preview, and this latest release fixes problems with this and other utilities.

This is by no means a major release, but Microsoft deemed the stability issues and bugs addressed to be large enough to warrant a new update. This time around we have no new modules, but there are new keyboard shortcuts in the most recent Registry Preview addition.

The changelog for PowerToys v0.69.1 is as follows:

  • #25254 - Fixed an issue causing the Registry Preview window to adopt a size too big for the screen after opening a big file.
  • #25334 - Fixed a crash on the Settings application after selecting the new "Keep awake until experiation" option of Awake on timezones with a negative offset relative to UTC.
  • #25253 - Fix wrong menu and tooltip transparent background in Registry Preview.
  • #25273 - Add Ctrl+S and Shift+Ctrl+S as shortcuts for saving in Registry Preview.
  • #25284 - Fix Registry Preview icons on some systems.
  • #25252 - Hide the installer hashes of release notes in the What's New page.
  • #25398 - Add code to avoid crashes due to the recent Shortcut Control changes.
  • #25250 - Fix a crash when trying to open or save a file when Registry Preview is running with administrative privileges.
  • #25395 - Fix command line functionality for Awake.

As ever, you can download the latest version of PowerToys from GitHub, or simply update your currently installed version.

