Spotify is killing Heardle after less than a year

There can be few internet users who are not aware of Wordle, the outrageously popular word-guessing game that is now owned by the New York Times. The game has a huge number of fans all over the world, and it has served as inspiration for many derivatives.

One such Wordle-inspired game is one for music fans, developed by Spotify. Bursting onto the scene in the middle of 2022, the music-guessing game Heardle earned itself an eager following. But disappointment is on the horizon; Spotify has announced that Heardle is closing down.

Just as the idea behind Wordle is to home in on the word of the day with a series of guesses, with Heardle you are invited to listen to a musical intro and try to guess the song. If you get it right on your first guess, then congratulations! But if you get it wrong, you can listen to a longer clip.

At least this is how things works for the next few weeks. Heardle is due to close down on May 5, having only launched in July.

In a statement a spokesperson for Spotify shared the thinking behind the move:

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.

It's not clear that many people used Heardle as a tool for music discovery rather than just a bit of daily fun to test musical knowledge, but the closure will come as sad news for fans of the game.

Image credit: KrisCole / depositphotos