Get 'Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Handbook' (worth $41.99) for FREE

Cybercriminals are incessantly coming up with new ways to compromise online systems and wreak havoc, creating an ever-growing need for cybersecurity practitioners in every organization across the globe who understand international security standards, such as the ISO27k family of standards.

If you’re looking to ensure that your company's data conforms to these standards, Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Handbook has got you covered.

The book will not only equip you with the rudiments of cybersecurity but also guide you through privacy laws and explain how you can ensure compliance to protect yourself from cybercrime and avoid the hefty fines imposed for non-compliance with standards.

Assuming that you're new to the field, this book starts by introducing cybersecurity frameworks and concepts used throughout the chapters. You'll understand why privacy is paramount and how to find the security gaps in your company's systems. There's a practical element to the book as well -- you'll prepare policies and procedures to prevent your company from being breached.

You’ll complete your learning journey by exploring cloud security and the complex nature of privacy laws in the US. By the end of this cybersecurity book, you'll be well-placed to protect your company's data and comply with the relevant standards.

Get The Book Now

Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $41.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 3, so act fast.