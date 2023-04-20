Get 'Amplify Your Influence: Transform How You Communicate and Lead' for FREE

In Amplify Your Influence: Transform How You Communicate and Lead, celebrated keynote speaker, trainer and leadership coach Rene Rodriguez delivers an eye-opening roadmap to using applied neuroscience to improve readers’ communication ability, critical thinking, cultural awareness, and leadership skills.

Based in the author’s proprietary AMPLIFII system and methodologies he has taught to over 100,000 participants around the world, the book offers practical tips, useful frameworks, guided practice, and simple application exercises to help readers create new and lasting behaviors that effect change in their life and work.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Handbook' (worth $41.99) for FREE

Advertisement

Amplify Your Influence shows leaders how to:

Leverage various human motivators for positive outcomes and results

Frame and communicate their ideas in a way that encourages engagement and gets an active response

Intentionally choose a communication style based on their influence objective

Perfect for executives, managers, sales professionals, and other business leaders, Amplify Your Influence is required reading for anyone seeking to improve their ability to effect change in the people around them, whether they’re in the office, the boardroom, the classroom, or at home.

Get The Book Now

Amplify Your Influence, from Wiley, usually retails for $17, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 4, so act fast.