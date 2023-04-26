Versa delivers zero trust access across the enterprise

Hybrid cloud and hybrid work have changed where and how we access systems, challenging organizations to find ways to secure the enterprise while delivering the best user experience.

While cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions are now widely adopted to secure remote work, they don't deliver the application performance and inline policy enforcement needed for workers at the office.

Versa Networks has launched its Versa Zero Trust Everywhere solution to deliver zero trust security for both remote and on-premises users, with optimized user-to-application performance.

"Our strategy is very straightforward and simple, which is we want to simplify how enterprises can protect and connect their devices, sites and users, and connect them to workloads and applications anywhere anytime," says Kelly Ahuja, president and CEO of Versa Networks. "The way we've done that is we rolled out a global SASE fabric which allows us to be able to apply security policies inside the fabric. But then we also can apply those security policies at customer sites as well."

With Zero Trust Everywhere, enterprises can leverage Versa's AI/ML-powered Unified SASE platform to enable in-line Zero Trust policy enforcement for both remote workers and onsite/hybrid workers in campus and branch offices.

There are two new products as part of this. Versa Zero Trust -- Premises (ZT-Prem), is a secure access solution for branch and campus users connecting to applications and workloads hosted in the enterprise data centers or private clouds. Versa Secure Software-Defined LAN (Versa SD-LAN) modernizes the campus and branch LAN with a software-defined, hardware agnostic approach. It delivers an in-line ZTNA solution and an assured user-to-application experience.

For regulated industries, and those that for some reason can't have a cloud-based architecture, the solution can be delivered on-premises so that compliance is assured and data and logs are never exposed to the outside world.

"What we do is we give provide the best security model which is zero trust framework based and combines zero trust with an optimized user app experience because we integrate security with networking," adds Ahuja. "It's a single policy, single repository and consistent gapless security framework. And you get a common user experience, you don't have to use different clients or different agents, depending upon where you are. It's easy for enterprises to deploy and manage and much more economical."

Versa Zero Trust Everywhere is available now and will be showcased at this week's RSA conference. You can find out more on the Versa site.

