Experimental Windows 11 build comes with a new widget picker

Arriving just in time for the weekend, Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Canary Channel.

From this flight, Microsoft has changed the name of the branch shown in the desktop watermark to ZN_RELEASE. The build also comes with new widget picker experience.

Announcing the watermark change, Microsoft says:

Just like we have done in the past, we can change which branch we flight builds from. As our engineers work in development cycles internally, we may prioritize work being done in a specific branch and may need to move Insiders between branches. We are treating these builds the same as we would treat builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch. As a result of this change, Insiders will notice that some features have been removed temporarily. We look to bring these features back to Insiders in the future. And builds from the ZN_RELEASE branch should not be viewed as being matched to a specific Windows 11 release.

This build also introduces a new widget picker experience that features an image preview of the widget before pinning (see above). Additionally, it includes deep linking capabilities that enable users to directly access the picker from the provider app/service.

Users can also explore the widgets Store collection page to discover more apps with widgets.