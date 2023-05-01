Masimo Stork brings advanced baby monitoring to your home

Oh, new parents, are you ready for something revolutionary? Masimo has just announced the launch of Stork, a baby monitoring system that will change the way you see and understand your little one's health data.

The Stork monitoring ecosystem is made up of several components, each designed to give parents the most accurate and reliable information about their baby's vital signs. The flagship solution, Masimo Stork Vitals+, consists of a boot with a sensor, a video camera, and a mobile app. The boot is made from an ultra-soft, comfortable medical-grade silicone that gently conforms to your baby's skin and comes in three sizes to ensure a perfect fit.

The sensors embedded in the Stork boot are the product of meticulous engineering and decades of expertise in newborn health. They can detect your baby's oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate, and temperature with remarkable accuracy and dependability. The Stork camera, with its 2K QHD-capable, high-resolution technology, provides outstanding nighttime vision and offers high-quality two-way audio through the camera, allowing you to hear and talk to your baby as if you were right next to them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Transcend launches ESD310C USB SSD

And that's not all - the camera also monitors the room's temperature, humidity, and noise levels, so you'll always know if your baby is comfortable and safe. All components are connected to the Masimo Stork app, which lets you see your baby's monitoring data and milestones, view summaries of averages and trends, and even share images directly with others. The app also contains built-in educational tools to empower parents with the confidence to know what's important, when it's important.

Perhaps the best thing about the Stork monitoring system is its ability to keep you and your baby connected, even when you can't be next to each other. With Stork, you can stay connected to your baby and feel more secure knowing that you're receiving real-time data on their health and well-being.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, shares, "With Stork's introduction today, we've taken our passion for newborn care and our innovative and groundbreaking technologies to craft a solution that we hope will give parents greater insights into their babies and help them live healthier lives."

There are three Stork bundles, and you can pre-order them all here today. The Stork Camera, which is basically just a webcam with 2-way audio, sells for $249. The Stork Vitals bundle, which consists of the boot and hub, goes for $349. The top bundle, Stork Vitals+, which contains the camera and boot, can be had for $549. All three bundles will ship in June of this year.