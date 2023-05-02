Peak Design and Logitech G launch Everyday Backpack Zip for gamers

Hey, gamers and adventurers! Are you looking for a professional backpack that’s versatile, minimalist, and perfect for all your gear organization needs? Well, look no further than the Peak Design x Logitech G Everyday Backpack Zip!

That’s right, Logitech G has teamed up with Peak Design to bring you the ultimate daily pack for all your gear organization needs. And when I say gear, I mean everything from your headphones and mouse to your keyboard and water bottles. This backpack has got you covered.

But what makes the Everyday Backpack Zip so special? Well, first of all, the custom FlexPocket system is a game-changer. You can arrange your gear however you want, thanks to the hook-and-loop fasteners. And the organization structure is specifically designed to fit the standard carry for a pro gamer. That means no more digging through your bag for your mouse or keyboard during those intense gaming sessions.

The backpack is also built for ultimate comfort. The vented, quick-drying, breathable mesh back padding and optimized shoulder straps ensure that you can wear this backpack all day without feeling uncomfortable. Plus, the 2 external carry straps and 3 padded grab handles give you multiple carrying options.

And let’s not forget about the design. The gunmetal hardware and laser-etched hypalon Logitech G patch on the outside of the backpack give it a sleek, professional look. And the custom internal screen print only available on this unit adds a touch of personality.

But perhaps the best part of the Everyday Backpack Zip is that it's weatherproof. That’s right, you don't have to worry about your gear getting soaked in the rain or accidentally spilled water. The backpack also features a dedicated 15-inch laptop/tablet sleeve and internal slip pockets for your essentials.

So whether you're an adventure photographer, a professional gamer, or just out and about, the Peak Design x Logitech G Everyday Backpack Zip has got your back. Literally. You can buy it from B&H Photo here now for $229.95.