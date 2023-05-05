Get 'Inflection Points: How to Work and Live with Purpose' (worth $15) for FREE

In Inflection Points: How to Work and Live with Purpose, renowned executive coach and speaker Matt Spielman delivers an energizing and hands-on existential navigational tool that walks you through how to identify what really matters in life and how to achieve it.

Using a powerful life transformation system called the "Game Plan System" -- or GPS -- you will simply use the answers to straightforward questions to reorient your perspective and refocus your efforts on realizing happiness and fulfillment.

In the book, you will also learn to:

  • Create a powerful new roadmap to achieve what truly matters to you and move aside what may be getting in the way
  • Celebrate your wins and effectively process your setbacks
  • Discover and consider the value of coaching in your personal and professional life

The perfect book for anyone hoping to move through life with confident and renewed purpose and vigor, Inflection Points is an expertly crafted and powerful collection of strategies to act with more intentionality, help yourself and others, and realize your goals and achieve greater fulfillment.

Inflection Points, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 18, so act fast.

