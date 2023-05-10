Compliance professionals want no-code platform solutions

Among governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals responding to a new survey, 69 percent say that deploying a GRC platform that doesn't need developer support would improve their role.

The study from Onspring finds that a worrying 73 percent of respondents still needed a developer to update and administer their GRC programs, indicating a clear need for technologies that don't require developer input.

This is partly driven by a shortage of developers. A recent Gartner report suggests there are over a million software developer vacancies at American businesses, yet only 65,000 developers are predicted to graduate from college each year. It's no surprise then that 66 percent of respondents to Onspring's survey say they plan to implement some form of additional automation in their GRC programs in the coming year. Additionally, over half of GRC leaders (56 percent) expect to save between days and weeks in task completion time by no longer needing to rely on developers.

"We're not surprised that so many GRC leaders employ a developer to make changes to technology as legacy GRC tools have not kept up with the changing GRC environment," says Chris Pantaenius, CEO and co-founder of Onspring. "It's clear in these findings that GRC leaders see a need for GRC platforms that can offer them strong integration capabilities, efficiencies across process workflows, and dynamic reporting features -- saving them time and money."

The full State of GRC Report is available from the Onspring site.

Image credit: annetdebar/depositphotos.com

