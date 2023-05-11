MSI launches SPATIUM M480 PRO series of PCIe 4.0 SSD

Today, MSI launches the SPATIUM M480 PRO series of solid state drive, which is comprised of three PRO SSDs -- SPATIUM M480 PRO, SPATIUM M480 PRO HS, and SPATIUM M480 PRO PLAY. With their exceptional speed and cutting-edge features, the SPATIUM M480 PRO series is ready to impress professionals, content creators, and gamers alike.

At the heart of these SSDs lies high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash memory, which enables the ultimate PRO performance for PCIe 4.0. With impressive sequential read speeds of up to 7400MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 7000MB/s, the SPATIUM M480 PRO series takes data transfer rates to the next level. But it doesn't stop there -- MSI has also managed to achieve up to 60 percent faster random read/write speeds, ensuring an incredibly responsive experience even under heavy workloads.

One standout model in the lineup is the SPATIUM M480 PRO HS, which exudes prestige and performance. Available in three storage capacities -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB -- this SSD is designed to meet the demands of content creators and gamers who require top-tier storage performance. By complying with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards, the SPATIUM M480 PRO HS achieves extreme transfer speeds of up to 7400MB/s sequential read and 7000MB/s sequential write.

Advertisement

What sets the HS model apart is the addition of a bronze-colored aluminum heatsink with a stacked fin structure, efficiently dissipating heat and reducing the SSD temperature by up to 20°C under load. This cooling prowess allows the M480 PRO HS to maintain maximum performance even during demanding tasks.

For console gamers and PlayStation 5 owners, the SPATIUM M480 PRO PLAY is something to check out. With capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, this SSD brings next-level storage performance to the PS5, content creators, and PC gamers alike.

The SPATIUM M480 PRO PLAY complies with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards, offering blazing-fast transfer speeds of up to 7400MB/s sequential read and 7000MB/s sequential write. To ensure optimal performance under intense workloads, MSI has equipped this model with a dual-finish aluminum heatsink, effectively dissipating heat and maintaining peak performance.

The SPATIUM M480 PRO is the all-around performer compatible with all PCs and motherboards. With storage capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, this SSD brings next-level storage performance to demanding content creators and gamers. By adhering to PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards, it achieves exceptional transfer speeds of up to 7400MB/s sequential read and 7000MB/s sequential write.

In terms of reliability, all models within the SPATIUM M480 PRO series are equipped with a comprehensive range of data error correction features, including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection. These features ensure excellent durability and longevity, with high rated TBW (Terabytes Written). Additionally, MSI provides a limited 5-year warranty, giving users peace of mind.

All three variants of the MSI SPATIUM M480 PRO will be available from Amazon here in the near future. Pricing is not yet known, but that will be revealed very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.