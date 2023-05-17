Amazon launches four new Echo products to celebrate a half billion Alexa devices sold

Today, Amazon launches four new Echo devices, including the Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Buds. The new devices offer customers even more choice in how they access Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. In addition, the company announces more than a half billion Alexa-enabled devices have been sold.

The Echo Pop ($39.99) is a small, affordable Echo device that is ideal for bedside or kitchen use. It features a compact design and a fabric finish that makes it look great in any home. The Echo Pop also has a built-in speaker that can be used to play music, get news, and more.

The Echo Show 5 ($89.99) is a smart display that features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display. It can be used to watch videos, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more. The Echo Show 5 also has a built-in camera that can be used for video calls or to keep an eye on your home when you're away.

The Echo Show 5 Kids ($99.99) is a version of the Echo Show 5 that is designed for children. It features a kid-friendly interface and a durable case that can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. The Echo Show 5 Kids also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers a variety of kid-friendly content, including books, movies, and shows.

The Echo Buds ($49.99) are a pair of wireless earbuds that feature Alexa built-in. They can be used to make hands-free calls, control music, get directions, and more. The Echo Buds also have a built-in noise cancellation feature that can help you to block out distractions.

With the introduction of these new Echo devices, Amazon is continuing to expand its lineup of Alexa-enabled devices. These devices offer customers a variety of ways to interact with Alexa and make their lives easier. No wonder customers have purchased more than 500 million Alex-enabled devices!

Rohit Prasad, SVP for Alexa explains, "Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI -- they've now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35 percent last year. These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo device we've shipped, they will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year."

You can purchase all four new Echo devices here now.

