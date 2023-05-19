Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-forty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The next Moments update for Windows will be released soon. It adds smaller features to the system and improves existing features, such as system-wide Captions support or support for Content Adaptive Brightness Control.

Windows 10 version 21H2 reaches end of servicing next month. Microsoft plans to upgrade the systems to Windows 10 version 22H2 automatically, provided that they are not managed.

New or notably improved Windows apps

n-Track Studio

n-Track Studio is an audio and MIDI multitrack recorder. It supports recording tracks using the built-in microphone or external audio interfaces, editing audio tracks, using an internal or external keyboard, and much more.

The free version of the application has some limitations, including that it is limited to 8 tracks, one virtual instrument per song, and 16-bit recording quality.

Vivaldi Browser

Vivaldi Browser, a Chromium-based web browser, is now available on the Microsoft Store. The browser has a strong focus on customizations, giving users more freedom to customize their browser than any other major browser out there.

Vivaldi Browser comes with unique features, such as excellent tab stacking and splitting support, a built-in mail client that can also be used to read feeds, or privacy-friendly translate functionality.