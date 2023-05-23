Proton launches a family privacy and security plan

No Comments

Online security and privacy can be difficult to achieve in a household environment, with different people using a range of devices. Proton, the company behind a number of privacy-focused services like Proton Mail and Proton VPN, may have the answer with the launch of a new family plan.

Proton Family offers an all-in-one digital security and privacy solution designed for families. The plan offers up to six family members access to Proton's premium services and features, including end-to-end encryption for emails, calendars, file storage, password management, and VPN protection.

You get 3TB of shared storage space and each family member can enjoy their own encrypted email address and calendar, secure storage for files and passwords, plus a VPN for secure browsing. It allows children and young adults to safely and securely explore the digital world while maintaining their privacy, eliminating the necessity for intrusive parental control alternatives offered by other big tech providers. Parents and older relatives can also benefit from the family plan, providing extra protection to those who may not be fully aware of the potential risks to be found online.

Advertisement

David Dudok de Wit, product lead at Proton, says, "A family plan has been among our most sought-after services, and I am delighted to announce its launch today. As a parent, I am eager to teach my children the proper ways to approach email, cloud storage, and internet security from the beginning. I know I am not alone in this. The Proton Family plan takes us one step closer to our mission of making privacy the default for everyone."

Starting from $19.99 per month, the Proton Family plan includes all of the currently available products, Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton Calendar and Proton VPN. The Proton Pass password manager will be added once it's out of beta testing.

You can find out more on the Proton site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Redesigned O&O SafeErase 18 provides users with multiple ways to securely delete sensitive data

Proton launches a family privacy and security plan

Plugable USBC-MSTH2 enhances productivity and connectivity at an affordable price

How retail technology is recovering the supply chain

Introverts are more likely to embrace AI

Android should become a more secure platform thanks to new bug bounty program for Google apps

Microsoft adds vTPM to Hyper-V to allow for Windows 11 virtualization on ARM

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

16 Comments

Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

8 Comments

Montana becomes the first US state to ban TikTok

7 Comments

EU approves Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar Activision Blizzard acquisition despite UK and US opposition

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.