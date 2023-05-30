HyperX unveils Cloud III Gaming Headset and Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Today, HyperX announces its latest product in the world of gaming audio -- the Cloud III Gaming Headset. This gaming headset promises to deliver a superior gaming experience with its exceptional comfort and immersive in-game audio.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Cloud II, HyperX has taken the time to enhance every aspect of the new Cloud III headset. Marcus Hermann, the director of PC gaming at HyperX, expressed his excitement about the new release. He said, "HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market, and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset."

The Cloud III headset features re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and comes with a lifetime activation of DTS Headphone:X1 for precise 3D audio spatialization. This ensures an immersive and accurate audio experience while gaming. HyperX's acoustic engineering team custom-tuned the drivers to deliver optimal sound and precision.

In addition to exceptional sound quality, the Cloud III headset boasts unparalleled comfort. With plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband, it is designed for extended gaming sessions. Players can enjoy a truly immersive experience without discomfort.

The communication features of the Cloud III have also been enhanced. The headset is equipped with a 10mm microphone that offers noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter, reducing disruptive noise and providing clear voice communication.

HyperX did not stop at just the Cloud III Gaming Headset. They also announced the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds, designed to offer an enhanced listening experience with utmost comfort. These earbuds come with up to 35 hours of battery life, 8mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. They offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound without external interferences.

Marcus Hermann further expressed his excitement about the Cirro Buds Pro, stating, "We’re also excited to share the new Cirro Buds Pro with gamers and casual listeners, offering immersive sound and comfort to meet a range of audio needs."

Gamers can purchase the Cloud III Gaming Headset from the company's online shop here for $99.99 in Black or Red/Black. The Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds will be available in June for $79.99.