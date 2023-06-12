Firewalla Gold SE is set to offer protection for faster internet speeds

Towards the end of last year we reviewed the Firewalla Gold Plus, a more powerful version of the plug-in network protection device aimed at professional and business users.

Of course the world of the internet doesn't stand still for long and with gigabit speeds becoming more widely available as full fiber services are rolled out, Firewalla is set to up its game again with the launch of the Gold SE.

Firewalla Gold SE is designed with two 2.5 gigabit ports for fast wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) capabilities, and two 1 gigabit ports for network segmentation. It is powered by a Quadcore ARM processor with 4 gigabytes of memory and 32 gigabytes of storage and can process packets at 2 gigabits, making it perfect for the internet of the future.

The device has three modes so it can function as a main router, operate between networks, or augment a network. It can also be paired with the Firewalla WiFi SD which allows you to tether a smartphone or hotspot to maintain a connection, even if there's an internet outage.

"The Firewalla community has grown exponentially and we love hearing from users. It's their requests for an affordable device that can operate at future speeds that inspired the Gold SE," says Firewalla founder Jerry Chen. "It runs on the same software as the Gold and Gold Plus and makes cybersecurity, parental control, privacy protection, and a better network easy."

The Firewalla Gold SE is available for pre-order now at a price of $419 and should begin shipping at the end of 2023.

Image credit: Firewalla