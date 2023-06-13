iStorage datAshur PRO+C USB-C flash drive is pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification

If you are in the market for an insanely secure USB flash drive, a new product from iStorage needs to be on your radar. The "datAshur PRO+C," as it is called, is a USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C flash drive that is designed with both PIN protection and hardware encryption. This innovative drive promises military-grade data protection. Notably, iStorage claims this is the only device awaiting validation for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification.

The datAshur PRO+C flash drive incorporates advanced security features that guarantee complete data security and protection at all times. Equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery, users can enter an eight to 15 digit PIN using the on-board keypad before connecting the device to a USB port. This means that the datAshur PRO+C remains inaccessible without the unique user PIN, providing users with peace of mind even if the drive is lost or stolen.

The design of the datAshur PRO+C flash drive boasts a rugged extruded aluminum sleeve, providing both dust and water resistance. Additionally, it offers crush resistance to protect your drive from physical damage, ensuring your data remains ultra-secure. And yes, it comes with a USB-C to USB-A dongle for ultimate compatibility.

A notable achievement for the datAshur PRO+C is its status as the world's first and only flash drive awaiting validation for the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification. This prestigious certification acknowledges the device's adherence to stringent security standards, making it an ideal choice for corporate and government deployment.

The datAshur PRO+C flash drive is not only lightning fast with USB 3.2 (Gen 1) data transfer speeds of up to 310MB/s read and 246MB/s write, but it is also cross-platform compatible. It works seamlessly with various operating systems and devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome, Thin Clients, Zero Clients, Embedded Systems, Citrix, VMware, DVRs, Medical Equipment, Printers, Scanners, and CCTV. In fact, it can be used on any device with a USB port, making it incredibly versatile.

The datAshur PRO+C is intelligently programmed to protect against all forms of brute force attacks. If the user PIN is entered incorrectly ten consecutive times, the user PIN will be deleted. However, all data will remain on the device, accessible only by entering the admin PIN. However, if the admin PIN is entered incorrectly ten consecutive times, the device will revert to factory default settings, resulting in the loss of the PIN, encryption key, and data. The drive would then need to be formatted before use.

iStorage shares specifications below.

Hardware: USB 3.2 (Gen 1) SuperSpeed USB

Interface: USB Type C with Type-A adapter included

Data transfer rates: Read: 310MB/s | Write: 246MB/s

Battery: 3.7V Lithium-polymer rechargeable battery

Capacities: 32GB. 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Dimensions With sleeve: Height: 80.10mm Width: 20.25mm Depth: 10.70mm

Dimensions Without sleeve: Height: 78mm Width: 18mm Depth: 8mm

Weight: 25 grams

Waterproof: IP68 (pending)

Operating system compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome, Android, Thin Clients, Zero Clients, Embedded Systems, Citrix, and VMware

Hardware data encryption: AES-XTS 256-bit full disk hardware encryption

Certification: Pending the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 scheme

Encryption keys: 256-bit Hardware

Hashing: 256-bit SHA

Warranty: 3 Year Warranty with free lifetime technical support

The datAshur PRO+C USB-C flash drive can be pre-ordered from iStorage directly here now. There are four capacities from which to choose -- 32GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The drive is priced at £99, £149, £189, and £259 respectively.