Microsoft unveils Porsche 75th Anniversary Collection of Xbox Series X gaming consoles

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and so the car-maker has partnered with Microsoft to create something truly special. Together, the companies have unveiled a limited collection of custom Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by six iconic Porsche motorsport cars. Sadly, these exclusive gaming systems won't be available for purchase. However, fans have the chance to win them through a sweepstakes.

The partnership between Porsche and Microsoft's Turn 10 Studios dates back to 2005, and it has brought co-branded elements to the popular Forza franchise. From the original Forza Motorsport to the latest release, Forza Horizon 5, Porsche vehicles have consistently been an integral part of the racing experience. This collaboration has allowed fans to enjoy the thrill of driving a Porsche in the virtual world -- without actually buying one of the expensive vehicles.

Below are the six exclusive console designs inspired by Porsche automobiles.

75th Anniversary / Porsche 963 Salzburg (1970) "Hippie" (1970) "Pink Pig" (1971) Porsche Racing Edition (1978) 911 GT1 (1998)

Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing at Porsche, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration by saying, "To commemorate our 75th anniversary, Porsche is excited to partner with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles that inspire gamers to dream -- both in virtual worlds and the real one. With over 30,000 motorsport victories, it was a challenge to choose only six liveries, but we selected some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from significant wins throughout the years."

People in the US, UK, and Germany have the opportunity to enter the sweepstakes and have a chance to win one of these remarkable Porsche-inspired Xbox Series X consoles and matching controllers. To participate, simply visit www.porschexboxsweepstakes.com between June 8 and October 1. You can enter once every day, so keep returning to the site to re-submit your entry and increase your odds.