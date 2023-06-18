Logitech upgrades MK370 Combo for Business with Logi Bolt technology

Logitech has upgraded one of its popular keyboard and mouse combos. The MK370 wireless keyboard and silent mouse combo now comes equipped with Logi Bolt technology, providing enterprise-grade security for business users while delivering reliable connections -- even in congested Wi-Fi environments.

Recognizing the occasional spills that happen at workstations, Logitech has made the MK370 keyboard spill-proof. Its durable keys and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height add an extra layer of utility and comfort. The full-size keyboard boasts eight convenient shortcuts and a complete number pad, simplifying data entry and navigation tasks. Additionally, the long battery life ensures that the keyboard remains powered for up to an impressive 36 months.

Accompanying the keyboard is a comfortable, ambidextrous-shaped mouse. With its contoured shape and smooth, precise clicking and pointing capabilities, this mouse caters to both right and left-handed users. Thanks to Silent Touch technology, which reduces 90 percent of typing and clicking noise compared to the Logitech M185 wireless mouse, distractions are minimized, allowing for enhanced focus. The mouse also boasts a battery life of up to 18 months and includes an on/off switch, ensuring it's always ready to work when you are.

Security-conscious organizations will be pleased to know that the MK370, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, will be fully encrypted and FIPS compliant. Logi Bolt secure wireless technology ensures a secure and reliable connection, even in crowded wireless environments. Setting up the combo is hassle-free, as the pre-paired Logi Bolt USB receiver connects both the keyboard and mouse seamlessly. It's also possible to pair up to six Logi Bolt wireless mice and keyboards to a single Logi Bolt USB receiver, or connect via Bluetooth (BLE). The Logi Bolt technology is compatible with macOS, Windows, and other major operating systems.

Not only does the MK370 offer wireless convenience, security, scalability, and affordability, but it also has a positive impact on the environment. Logitech has incorporated a minimum of 50% certified post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and 48% in the mouse. Additionally, the packaging is made from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability

The upgraded MK370 Combo for Business can be purchased now from Amazon here or Logitech directly here. The price is just $39.99, which is quite nice for both a keyboard and a mouse from one of the most reputable peripheral-makers. And while it is designed for business users, it can, of course, be used by home users too.

