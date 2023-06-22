Get ‘Learn Microsoft Office 2021 -- Second Edition' (worth $26.99) for FREE

No Comments

This second edition book covers the new and exciting features of Microsoft Office 2021 for desktop and web apps, helping you broaden the skills from the previous edition.

Using real-world experiences, this book will guide you through practical examples that set off your thought process to boost productivity. To build new skills in each application, the book ensures that you gain a thorough understanding of new functions, such as PivotTables, Dashboards, and data manipulation methods in Excel.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 11 Simplified' for FREE

You’ll explore PowerPoint tools such as Presenter Coach, Presenter View, the record tool, and setting reading order to mention a few. You’ll also manipulate slide elements using Auto Fix, draw features, insert video captions, explore playback options, and rehearse presentations using the body language Presenter Coach feature.

The book demystifies the Transform feature and shows you how to dictate directly in Word. You’ll even be able to work with Styles by refining the layout and multiple tables of contents.

Finally, you’ll focus on making the best use of Outlook enhancements and working remotely using Teams. By the end of this book, you’ll have understood the features of each app inside out and enhanced your existing skills using new techniques to make your professional life more efficient.

Learn Microsoft Office 2021, from Packt, usually retails for $26.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 5, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Building digital trust to support digital transformation and a distributed workforce

Protect your privacy with public beta of DuckDuckGo web browser for Windows

Enterprises rush to implement FinOps but aren't yet seeing value from it

Get ‘Learn Microsoft Office 2021 -- Second Edition' (worth $26.99) for FREE

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 File Explorer bug that causes high CPU usage

Leapwork and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered test automation

You want it darker? Microsoft is testing a black look for dark mode in Edge

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Thunderbird unveils a magnificent new logo

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.