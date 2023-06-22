Leapwork and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered test automation

No Comments

Microsoft and Leapwork are partnering to deliver test automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform users.

Leapwork's platform uses an AI-powered, visual, codeless system that makes it easy for non-technical, everyday business users to build and maintain test automation. This allows continuous, end-to-end testing across applications, minimizing the risk of disruptions during monthly software updates and supporting the delivery of quality software.

Christian Brink Frederiksen, co-Founder and CEO at Leapwork, says, "We are proud to partner with Microsoft to help more Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform customers and partners to remain competitive in today's market by keeping up with the speed of software delivery while safeguarding business continuity. Together, we will support customers by empowering them to manage monthly updates with confidence, without sacrificing quality."

The test automation platform integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines and can be used to automate processes end-to-end across the Dynamics 365 platform, as well as applications like Salesforce, SAP and Oracle.

"We know that we can drive service quality by proactively pushing essential updates to our services," says Mike Ehrenberg, technical fellow at Microsoft and CTO of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Applications Group. "We also know that many customers need to validate any changes to these mission critical services in a sandbox environment before they are deployed to production. Speed and cost make automated regression testing tools necessary for that validation. Some of our customers have successful test automation processes with other tools, including our own, today, but Leapwork's no-code experience for test creation empowers a broader percentage of our customers to effectively implement automated testing. Enhancing the quality of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 service experience and lowering the total cost of ownership through Leapwork is a win-win opportunity."

You can find out more on the Leapwork site.

Image credit: iqconcept/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Leapwork and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered test automation

You want it darker? Microsoft is testing a black look for dark mode in Edge

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is sued for 'manipulative tactics' that trick customers into taking out and renewing Prime subscriptions

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' BETA now available for download

Why cloud connectivity doesn't have to be complicated

Get 'Windows 11 Simplified' for FREE

Email attacks grow faster in Europe than the US

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Thunderbird unveils a magnificent new logo

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.