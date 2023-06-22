Leapwork and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered test automation

Microsoft and Leapwork are partnering to deliver test automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform users.

Leapwork's platform uses an AI-powered, visual, codeless system that makes it easy for non-technical, everyday business users to build and maintain test automation. This allows continuous, end-to-end testing across applications, minimizing the risk of disruptions during monthly software updates and supporting the delivery of quality software.

Christian Brink Frederiksen, co-Founder and CEO at Leapwork, says, "We are proud to partner with Microsoft to help more Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform customers and partners to remain competitive in today's market by keeping up with the speed of software delivery while safeguarding business continuity. Together, we will support customers by empowering them to manage monthly updates with confidence, without sacrificing quality."

The test automation platform integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines and can be used to automate processes end-to-end across the Dynamics 365 platform, as well as applications like Salesforce, SAP and Oracle.

"We know that we can drive service quality by proactively pushing essential updates to our services," says Mike Ehrenberg, technical fellow at Microsoft and CTO of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Applications Group. "We also know that many customers need to validate any changes to these mission critical services in a sandbox environment before they are deployed to production. Speed and cost make automated regression testing tools necessary for that validation. Some of our customers have successful test automation processes with other tools, including our own, today, but Leapwork's no-code experience for test creation empowers a broader percentage of our customers to effectively implement automated testing. Enhancing the quality of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 service experience and lowering the total cost of ownership through Leapwork is a win-win opportunity."

You can find out more on the Leapwork site.

Image credit: iqconcept/depositphotos.com