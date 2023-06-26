TP-Link launches a trio of Matter-certified Tapo smart switches

Tapo, a TP-Link brand, launches three new Matter-certified devices today. The Tapo Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug, Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, and Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch offer compatibility with all-certified smart home platforms, convenient LAN control, and multi-admin capability.

Matter brings a new level of convenience with smooth LAN control, enabling seamless communication between Matter-certified devices within a local area network, even if the home internet is offline. This direct device-to-device communication eliminates the reliance on specific forwarding devices or cloud services, ensuring a robust and reliable smart home ecosystem.

By adopting Matter, the universal smart home standard, these switches ensure compatibility with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. This comprehensive compatibility allows users to control all their smart home devices through a single app, eliminating the need for multiple apps for different devices and simplifying their smart home experience.

The Tapo Matter light switches empower users to control their lighting fixtures from anywhere using the Tapo App and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. With advanced scheduling and timer functionalities, these switches can automatically turn lights on and off based on users' preferences, even when they are away from home. The inclusion of the Away Mode adds an extra layer of security by simulating an at-home presence, effectively deterring potential intruders. Additionally, users can effortlessly manage their connected lights through popular voice assistants like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings, thanks to the voice control support.

For those seeking more control over their lighting ambiance, the Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch should be a great choice. This device allows users to easily adjust the dimming range of their lights from one to 100 percent. Whether it's sliding a finger on the switch, utilizing the Tapo App, or issuing voice commands, users have multiple convenient options at their disposal. Both Tapo Matter light switches require a neutral wire and feature a guided installation process compatible with standard-sized wall plates, ensuring a hassle-free setup experience.

TP-Link is also launching the Tapo Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug. This plug promises a frustration-free setup experience with detailed in-app instructions and Bluetooth-enabled onboarding. It serves as a streamlined third-party integration solution, bridging the gap between various ecosystems and standardizing the setup process.

The Tapo Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug provides scheduling capabilities and creates scenes with a wider range of smart devices. Users can effortlessly control the Tapo Matter plug from anywhere using the Tapo app. Additionally, the Auto-Off Timer feature supports automatically turning off connected devices when the Tapo Matter plug is left on for a set time, promoting energy efficiency.

All three Matter-certified Tapo smart switches can be purchased immediately using the links below.

