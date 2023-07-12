Get 'Social Media Marketing All-in-One For Dummies, 5th Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

No Comments

No person can ignore social media these days -- and no business can afford to ignore it either. Our lives are mediated through the flicker of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram -- and brands are increasingly interwoven with our online identities.

Even for the 90 percent of marketers who interact with social media regularly, its pace and scale can be confusing to the point of distraction. Social Media Marketing All-in-One For Dummies helps you take a step back, make sense of the noise, and get your brand voice heard over the babble -- in the way you want it to be.

These nine mini-books in one give you essential, straightforward, and friendly guidance on how to use the major social platforms to promote your business, engage your customers, and use feedback to make your product or service the best that it can be.

From evaluating the right social mix and planning your strategy to the really fun stuff -- like creating videos on Snapchat and TikTok, diving deep on a podcast, or looking pretty on Pinterest -- you'll find everything you need to get your social ducks in a row and say the right things.

And once the campaign is over, you can follow the guidance here to evaluate success and iterate on your approach, before getting right back out there for an even bigger second bite.

  • Keep up with the latest changes on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more
  • Blend your social side with your traditional marketing presence
  • Become more engaging and metric your success
  • Get to know your fans with user data

Wherever you're coming from -- social media strategist, site manager, marketer, or something else -- social media is where your customers are. This book shows you how to be there, too.

Social Media Marketing All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 19, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Emmy dominance by Apple TV+: Quality storytelling or Big Tech influence?

Get 'Social Media Marketing All-in-One For Dummies, 5th Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Durabook U11 rugged Windows 11 tablet gets 12th Gen Intel processor

Economic uncertainty drives digital transformation efforts

Only two percent of organizations feel confident in their cybersecurity strategies

Hacking hybrid: Closing security gaps in a distributed workforce 

AI will outperform the average hacker in five years -- say hackers

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

15 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

14 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

11 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.